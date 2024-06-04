Left Menu

CCI Approves Cintra's 24% Stake Acquisition in IRB Infrastructure

The Competition Commission of India has given the green light to Cintra for acquiring a 24% stake in IRB Infrastructure Trust and MMK Toll Road Pvt Ltd. This move involves rights in Private InvIT and director nominations. Additionally, CCI approved the acquisition of Meerut Budaun Expressway Ltd by IRB Infrastructure Trust.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:26 IST
CCI Approves Cintra's 24% Stake Acquisition in IRB Infrastructure
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Cintra's acquisition of a 24 per cent holding in IRB Infrastructure Trust and MMK Toll Road Pvt Ltd. The deal grants Cintra negotiated rights within the Private InvIT and a directorial position on the IM board.

Cintra InvIT Investments BV and Cintra IM Investments BV, both part of the Netherlands-based Ferrovial group, aim to fortify their presence in the Indian infrastructure sector. Ferrovial is a global player in transport infrastructure and civil construction.

Moreover, CCI has sanctioned the acquisition of Meerut Budaun Expressway Ltd by IRB Infrastructure Trust, enhancing IRB's development of the Ganga Expressway project. This approval includes the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and new units to existing InvIT unitholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024