US Forces Intensify Pressure on Venezuela with Maritime Blockade

US forces intercepted another vessel off Venezuela's coast on Saturday, marking the second occurrence in weeks, as President Donald Trump escalates pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

This action coincides with Trump's 'blockade' announcement against sanctioned oil tankers, following an oil tanker seizure near Venezuela on December 10. An official described the latest operation as a 'consented boarding.'

Trump's recent demands for Venezuela to return seized assets from US oil companies underscore the motivations behind these tactics, alongside accusations of drug trafficking. Some sanctioned tankers have started diverting away from Venezuela.