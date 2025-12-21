US Forces Intensify Pressure on Venezuela with Maritime Blockade
The US has stopped a vessel off Venezuela's coast, as Trump ramps up pressure on Maduro. This follows the blockade announcement of sanctioned oil tankers. The action is part of a campaign against the Venezuelan government, motivated by oil disputes and accusations of drug trafficking.
- Country:
- United States
US forces intercepted another vessel off Venezuela's coast on Saturday, marking the second occurrence in weeks, as President Donald Trump escalates pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
This action coincides with Trump's 'blockade' announcement against sanctioned oil tankers, following an oil tanker seizure near Venezuela on December 10. An official described the latest operation as a 'consented boarding.'
Trump's recent demands for Venezuela to return seized assets from US oil companies underscore the motivations behind these tactics, alongside accusations of drug trafficking. Some sanctioned tankers have started diverting away from Venezuela.
- READ MORE ON:
- US forces
- Venezuela
- Trump
- Maduro
- oil tanker
- seizure
- blockade
- sanctions
- naval operation
- oil disputes