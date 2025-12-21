U.S. Escalates Tensions with Venezuela by Seizing Oil Tanker

The United States has intensified its pressure on Venezuela by seizing an oil tanker in international waters, confirmed U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The move aligns with President Trump's recent announcement of a 'blockade' on sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela.

The Panama-flagged tanker Centuries, intercepted near Barbados, is part of a shadow fleet that has been transporting Venezuelan Merey crude oil to China. Despite not being sanctioned, its seizure marks an escalation in U.S. actions against Venezuela and has led to a steep decline in the country's crude exports.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro claims the U.S. military presence aims to overthrow him for control of the OPEC nation's oil reserves. Meanwhile, market analysts warn that prolonged embargoes could result in rising global oil prices due to disrupted supplies from Venezuela.

