Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

In the first quarter of 2024, the Philippine economy showed impressive resilience, expanding by 5.7% year-on-year. This growth matched Vietnam's and outpaced regional giants like China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The World Bank's "Philippines Economic Update June 2024" reveals that the country's economic growth was significantly boosted by a robust recovery in external demand, even amid persistent global economic uncertainties.

Global conditions began to stabilize in early 2024, with the United States showing strong economic activity and modest improvements in the euro area and China. The US manufacturing sector, in particular, saw significant growth, boosted by increased industrial production. Meanwhile, global services continued to expand, driven by tourism. These positive global trends spilled over into the Philippines, supporting its economic performance.

Sectoral Contributions and Employment Dynamics

The services sector was the main driver of growth, significantly contributing to the overall economic expansion. Key performers included financial services, tourism, and wholesale and retail trade. Despite the robust growth in services, the sector's contribution to GDP growth slowed to 6.9% in Q1 2024 from 8.3% in Q1 2023, reflecting a return to pre-pandemic consumption patterns.

The industry sector also experienced growth, particularly in manufacturing, which benefited from strong external demand. However, the agriculture sector continued to struggle with minimal growth, hindered by structural productivity challenges and adverse weather conditions, such as the El Niño phenomenon.

The labor market reflected these economic trends. The unemployment rate fell from 4.7% in March 2023 to 3.9% in March 2024, with significant job creation in the services and industry sectors. However, concerns about job quality remained, with a large share of employment still characterized by low and irregular pay.

Managing Inflation and Ensuring Fiscal Stability

Inflation returned to the central bank's target range of 2-4% in the first four months of 2024, averaging 3.4%. This was a significant improvement from the nearly 6% inflation rate seen in the previous two years. Core inflation also settled within the target range, indicating a decrease in underlying price pressures. However, the surge in rice prices, driven by global market trends and domestic supply issues, remained a concern, disproportionately affecting poor households.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) maintained a tight monetary policy stance to anchor inflation expectations, keeping the key policy rate at 6.5%. Non-monetary measures, such as extending reduced import tariffs on essential commodities and securing a trade deal with Vietnam to increase rice supply, complemented these efforts.

On the fiscal front, the government made steady progress in narrowing the fiscal deficit, which decreased to 4.5% of GDP in Q1 2024 from 4.8% in Q1 2023. Public revenue increased due to higher tax collections, while expenditure consolidation focused on reducing personnel services and operations spending. Public debt remained sustainable, primarily long-term, peso-denominated, and sourced domestically.

Sustaining Poverty Reduction in BARMM

A notable highlight of the report is the significant progress in poverty reduction in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The region, long one of the poorest in the Philippines, saw a dramatic decline in poverty rates. This achievement was attributed to the peace brought by the Bangsamoro Organic Law and an infusion of fiscal resources.

However, despite these gains, BARMM remains the poorest region in the country. High poverty and vulnerability continue to threaten regional stability and broader national poverty reduction goals. Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach, focusing on improving access to basic services, markets, and human capital development.

Enhancing agricultural productivity, expanding job opportunities, and improving education and health services are critical to sustaining poverty reduction in BARMM. Additionally, ensuring timely and efficient service delivery by both the regional government and local government units is crucial.