Vince Zampella: The Iconic Visionary Behind 'Call of Duty'

Vince Zampella, a visionary in the video game industry best known for creating the world-renowned 'Call of Duty' series, has died at the age of 55.

Zampella's legacy resonates through the gaming community, with Electronic Arts acknowledging his significant impact on interactive entertainment. Zampella co-founded Respawn Entertainment, a subsidiary of EA, and led Infinity Ward, the studio responsible for 'Call of Duty'.

Under his helm, the Call of Duty franchise achieved monumental success, selling over 500 million copies worldwide. He also contributed to developing popular games like 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order'. His contributions continue to shape the future of gaming.