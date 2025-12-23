The Trump administration has initiated the recall of nearly 30 senior diplomatic officials to ensure embassies fall in line with its 'America First' priorities, sparking criticism about weakening U.S. credibility on the international stage.

A senior State Department official, insisting on anonymity, described the recalls as a 'standard process' seen in any administration. However, opponents argue that the President is sidelining career diplomats and undermining traditional non-partisan foreign service pathways.

Amidst concerns raised by the American Foreign Service Association, official channels have yet to comment, leaving diplomats facing abrupt transitions, which critics argue leads to diminished morale and effectiveness at the embassies abroad.