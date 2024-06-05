Metro Bhawan Achieves Carbon Neutral Status on World Environment Day

In a landmark achievement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) headquarters, Metro Bhawan, received carbon neutral certification on World Environment Day. According to a statement released on Wednesday, this certification underscores DMRC's dedication to environmental sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint.

This certification, granted by Earthood, a globally recognized validation and verification company in the carbon market, follows the earlier certification of DMRC's staff quarters in Noida Sector-50 as carbon neutral. Earthood operates in multiple countries, including India, the UK, Turkey, UAE, and Latin America.

The certification of Metro Bhawan for the fiscal year 2023-24 under the Public Accountability Standard (PAS) 2060 testifies to DMRC's continued efforts toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, as per the government's target. Innovative environmental initiatives like rainwater harvesting, a sewage treatment plant, energy-efficient equipment, and a rooftop solar plant have contributed to this accomplishment. Significantly, Metro Bhawan has also been awarded a gold rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The DMRC aims to reduce overall energy consumption by five percent in the coming year, further cementing its leadership in the metro sector's global commitment to environmental sustainability.

