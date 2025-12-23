Left Menu

US Peace Deal Proposals Gain Traction Amid Increased Tensions

Initial US proposals for a Ukraine-Russia peace deal have addressed many of Kyiv's demands, according to President Zelenskyy. Despite productive talks, conflicting demands hinder progress. The proposals include security frameworks and EU membership considerations, while Ukraine's tactical strikes continue to disrupt Russian operations and energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-12-2025 04:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 04:15 IST
US Peace Deal Proposals Gain Traction Amid Increased Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Initial US proposals for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia appear to meet many of Kyiv's demands, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Monday. Zelenskyy noted, however, that neither side in the ongoing conflict is likely to fully realize its ambitions in the forthcoming negotiations.

US President Donald Trump has actively advocated for the peace negotiations, yet they face challenges due to conflicting demands from Moscow and Kyiv. Despite this, US envoy Steve Witkoff reported having productive talks with Ukrainian and European representatives in Florida on Sunday.

Ukraine continues to mount tactical strikes within Russian territory, recently targeting an oil terminal, a pipeline, jet fighters, and military ships. These operations aim to disrupt Russian military efforts as Russia intensifies its attacks, further impacting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025