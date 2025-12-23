US Peace Deal Proposals Gain Traction Amid Increased Tensions

Initial US proposals for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia appear to meet many of Kyiv's demands, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Monday. Zelenskyy noted, however, that neither side in the ongoing conflict is likely to fully realize its ambitions in the forthcoming negotiations.

US President Donald Trump has actively advocated for the peace negotiations, yet they face challenges due to conflicting demands from Moscow and Kyiv. Despite this, US envoy Steve Witkoff reported having productive talks with Ukrainian and European representatives in Florida on Sunday.

Ukraine continues to mount tactical strikes within Russian territory, recently targeting an oil terminal, a pipeline, jet fighters, and military ships. These operations aim to disrupt Russian military efforts as Russia intensifies its attacks, further impacting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.