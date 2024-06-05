Left Menu

Noida International Airport: Pioneering Greenfield Sustainability

Noida International Airport, poised to be India's largest, is committed to net zero carbon emissions. Located in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, it features an eight-acre forest and 133 hectares of green area. Developed in phases over 5,000 hectares, it aims to start operations by year-end, embedding sustainability and environmental-friendly practices.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:04 IST
Noida International Airport, slated to become India's largest, is making significant strides toward sustainability with a commitment to zero carbon emissions. An eight-acre forest and 133 hectares of dedicated green space are integral to the airport's vision, ensuring a greener future for aviation.

Located in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, approximately 75 km from Delhi, the airport is poised to be NCR's second global gateway. Projected to commence operations by the end of this year, the facility spans 5,000 hectares and is being developed in four phases under a public-private partnership model, with the first phase nearing completion.

CEO Christoph Schnellmann emphasized the airport's green philosophy, highlighting efforts such as the transplantation of over 580 trees, and the incorporation of renewable energy sources, rainwater harvesting, and cutting-edge technology to reduce carbon footprints.

