Noida International Airport: Pioneering Greenfield Sustainability

Noida International Airport, slated to become India's largest, is making significant strides toward sustainability with a commitment to zero carbon emissions. An eight-acre forest and 133 hectares of dedicated green space are integral to the airport's vision, ensuring a greener future for aviation.

Located in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, approximately 75 km from Delhi, the airport is poised to be NCR's second global gateway. Projected to commence operations by the end of this year, the facility spans 5,000 hectares and is being developed in four phases under a public-private partnership model, with the first phase nearing completion.

CEO Christoph Schnellmann emphasized the airport's green philosophy, highlighting efforts such as the transplantation of over 580 trees, and the incorporation of renewable energy sources, rainwater harvesting, and cutting-edge technology to reduce carbon footprints.

