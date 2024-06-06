Left Menu

Out-of-Control Cargo Ship Forces Closure of South Carolina's Iconic Ravenel Bridge

A large cargo ship lost engine control and sped through a South Carolina harbor, closing the Ravenel Bridge. The Coast Guard intervened, preventing disaster. Only minor injuries and minor damage occurred. The ship, registered in Liberia, was headed to Savannah, Georgia. The bridge was quickly emptied for safety reasons.

A large cargo ship lost control of its engines, barreling nearly full throttle through a South Carolina harbor on Wednesday, leading to the temporary closure of the state's busiest bridge.

The ship, measuring nearly 1,000 feet, was aided by harbor pilots to navigate under the Ravenel Bridge and anchor offshore, said Randy Preston, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard's Charleston Section.

The Ravenel Bridge was swiftly cleared of traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians, for 10 minutes as the ship passed under at 20 mph, authorities reported. The only damage reported was a small boat being knocked aground and two minor injuries. The Liberian-registered ship was en route to Savannah, Georgia.

