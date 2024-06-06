BLR Airport Launches Electric Taxi Fleet to Mark World Environment Day
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru launched a fleet of 175 electric taxis by Refex eVeelz to celebrate World Environment Day. The eco-friendly initiative also included a tree-planting drive and aims to reduce carbon emissions while providing safe and clean travel options for passengers.
On World Environment Day, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru took a significant step towards sustainability by unveiling a fleet of 175 electric taxis from Refex eVeelz, a venture under Refex Group's Green Mobility vertical.
"The introduction of the EV taxi fleet and tree planting drive are significant strides towards reducing our carbon footprint," said Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd. These initiatives aim to enhance green spaces and improve the passenger experience.
Passengers can book the eco-friendly taxis at airport stands or via the BLR Pulse mobile app. The teal and pink EVs aim not just to sustain the environment but also to ensure passenger safety, particularly for women. This deployment marks a shift towards a greener future at BLR Airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
