BLR Airport Launches Electric Taxi Fleet to Mark World Environment Day

On World Environment Day, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru took a significant step towards sustainability by unveiling a fleet of 175 electric taxis from Refex eVeelz, a venture under Refex Group's Green Mobility vertical.

"The introduction of the EV taxi fleet and tree planting drive are significant strides towards reducing our carbon footprint," said Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd. These initiatives aim to enhance green spaces and improve the passenger experience.

Passengers can book the eco-friendly taxis at airport stands or via the BLR Pulse mobile app. The teal and pink EVs aim not just to sustain the environment but also to ensure passenger safety, particularly for women. This deployment marks a shift towards a greener future at BLR Airport.

