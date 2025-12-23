Honoring Charan Singh: Legacy of a Farmer's Advocate

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked Kisan Diwas by paying homage to Chaudhary Charan Singh, a revered figure in Indian agriculture and politics. Recognizing Singh's lifelong dedication to improving the welfare of farmers and rural communities, the Chief Minister underscored his pivotal role in land reforms and the fight against farmer exploitation.

During the 'Kisan Samman Diwas' event, Adityanath celebrated recent advancements in Uttar Pradesh's agricultural sector, such as the establishment of Krishi Vigyan Kendras and a modern seed park in Lucknow. He emphasized the enhanced financial support provided to farmers, including increased sugarcane prices and substantial loan waivers.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to the farmers' cause while unveiling plans for an advanced tissue culture laboratory in Barabanki. With measures targeting improved crop yield and reduced input costs, the initiatives aim to secure a prosperous future for Uttar Pradesh's rural communities, reflecting Chaudhary Charan Singh's enduring legacy.