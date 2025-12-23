Nitin Nabin's Triumphant Return to Bihar

Nitin Nabin, the national working president of the BJP, marked his first visit to his home state of Bihar with a lively roadshow on Tuesday. The event was a celebration of his recent appointment as he led a cavalcade from the Patna airport to the party's state headquarters.

Accompanied by prominent figures including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and BJP's Bihar chief Sanjay Saraogi, Nabin was at the forefront of a jubilant procession featuring flowered vehicles and lotus symbol cutouts. Thousands of supporters lined the streets, cheering and showering flower petals as the delegation passed by.

Security was heightened during the roadshow, which included cultural performances along the route. Nabin, a popular fifth-term MLA from Bankipur, is expected to address party members and meet Bihar's Governor as part of his schedule. His early political rise was spurred by a by-election victory following his father's passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)