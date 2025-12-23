Left Menu

India Grants Duty Concessions for Kiwi and Apple Imports from New Zealand

India has granted quota-based duty concessions for New Zealand apples, kiwifruit, and Manuka honey. These concessions, tied to New Zealand's commitments under a free trade agreement, are monitored by a Joint Agriculture Productivity Council. The pact aims to balance market access with the protection of domestic agricultural sectors.

Updated: 23-12-2025 14:14 IST
  • India

India has struck a deal with New Zealand, offering quota-based duty concessions on apples, kiwifruit, and Manuka honey. This agreement is part of a broader free trade pact aimed at enhancing India's agricultural productivity.

The concessions are tied to the delivery of specific agricultural productivity action plans committed by New Zealand, and will be closely monitored by a Joint Agriculture Productivity Council (JAPC). The goal is to strike a balance between enhancing market access and protecting India's sensitive domestic sectors.

New Zealand becomes the first country to receive such concessions for apples under the pact. The agreement allows India to provide these benefits under a quota and minimum import price system, ensuring the interests of local farmers are safeguarded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

