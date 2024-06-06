Left Menu

India Showcases $500 Bln Investment Opportunities at IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum

The forum united top investors, clean economy companies, and start-ups to mobilize investments into sustainable infrastructure, climate technology, and renewable energy projects.

The Indian delegation, led by Commerce Secretary Shri Sunil Barthwal, participated in the inaugural Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Clean Economy Investor Forum. The forum united top investors, clean economy companies, and start-ups to mobilize investments into sustainable infrastructure, climate technology, and renewable energy projects.

Key Highlights:

Forum Significance: Commerce Secretary Shri Barthwal emphasized the forum's unique role in bringing together global investors, project proponents, policy makers, and academia to advance sustainable infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region.

Investment Opportunities: Shri Barthwal highlighted India's potential of over $500 billion in investment opportunities, particularly in the clean energy value chain, including renewables, green hydrogen, and EV infrastructure, by 2030. He also noted key reforms to improve the business environment in India.

Event Participation: Over 300 participants from financial institutions, multilateral development banks, venture capital funds, project owners, entrepreneurs, and government agencies from IPEF partners engaged in the forum's Sustainable Infrastructure and Climate Tech tracks.

Pitching Sessions: Four Indian companies (ReNew Power, Avaada Energy Pvt. Ltd, Indusbridge Capital Advisors LLP, and Powerica Limited) pitched their energy transition and waste management concepts. Additionally, 10 Indian start-ups (including BluSmart, Recykal, LOHUM, Sea6 Energy, and others) showcased innovative climate tech solutions.

Investment Outcomes: The forum generated $23 billion in investment opportunities for sustainable infrastructure projects. The IPEF Catalytic Capital Fund was launched, supported by Australia, Japan, South Korea, and the US, aiming to catalyze up to $3.3 billion in private investment with an initial grant of $33 million.

Agreements Signed: An Offtake Agreement was signed between Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India, Kyushu Electric, and Sojitz for the production and export of 200 KTPA green ammonia from India to Japan. The project aligns with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Forum Discussions: The event included addresses from IPEF ministers, participation from top fund houses, and panel discussions on sustainable infrastructure investment, bridging gaps between innovators and investors, and trade and investment policies for sustainable growth.

Indian Delegation's Insights: Additional Secretary Shri Rajesh Agrawal explained how IPEF Agreements will facilitate investments, concessional financing, joint collaborative projects, and technical assistance for MSMEs. Ms. Nivruti Rai, CEO of Invest India, highlighted the forum's role in fostering mutual growth and innovation in the clean economy.

The IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum marked a significant step in enhancing sustainable infrastructure and climate technology investments, fostering global cooperation, and advancing India's clean energy goals.

