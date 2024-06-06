Left Menu

Maharashtra's Push for Water Relief and Fodder Camps Amid Political Dynamics

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed officials to tackle water scarcity and set up fodder camps. Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar confirmed the directives after a state cabinet meeting. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who offered to resign over BJP's poor performance in Lok Sabha polls, also participated in the cabinet meeting virtually.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:30 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has issued directives to combat water scarcity and establish fodder camps for farm relief, as confirmed by State Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday.

Following a cabinet meeting, Mungantiwar told reporters that the Chief Minister has instructed officials to expedite water relief measures and the creation of fodder camps to support farmers and their livestock. Additionally, decisions aimed at speeding up benefits disbursement for persons with disabilities were also taken.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who virtually joined the meeting from Nagpur, is set to personally attend all upcoming cabinet meetings after offering to resign in wake of BJP's disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections, where it won only nine seats compared to Congress's thirteen victories.

