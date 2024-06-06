Meituan CEO Confident in Future Growth Amid Consumer Shifts

Meituan CEO: * AS WE ENTER Q2 FOOD DELIVERY ORDER GROWTH RATE COMPARED TO LAST YEAR IS EXPECTED TO TREND DOWNWARD

* UNDER CURRENT MACRO ENVIRONMENT CONSUMERS HAVE BECOME MORE COST-CONSCIOUS BUT SOME YOUNG PEOPLE ARE WILLING TO ALLOCATE MORE BUDGET FOR EXPERIENCES AND TRAVEL * WE ARE CONFIDENT IN THE POTENTIAL FOR GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY IN OUR HOTEL BUSINESS IN FULL YEAR 2024 AND BEYOND

* WE ARE STILL AT THE VERY EARLY STAGES OF RESEARCHING MORE OVERSEAS MARKETS FOR FOOD DELIVERY EXPANSION * GLOBAL EXPANSION WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT FOR THE FUTURE OF MEITUAN'S LONG TERM GROWTH BUT FROM A FINANCIAL PERSPECTIVE WE WILL BE CAREFUL AND ROI-ORIENTED Further company coverage:

