Tragic Collision: 15 Injured in Unj Bus Accident

An unfortunate accident early Thursday morning left fifteen people injured when a bus collided with a stranded truck in the Unj police station area, police reported.

The vehicle, carrying devotees from Telangana, lost control and struck the stationary truck, leaving five women and four children among the wounded, according to Station House Officer Rajesh Pratap Singh.

The seriously injured have been taken to a hospital in Varanasi as investigations continue.

