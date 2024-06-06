Tragic Collision: 15 Injured in Unj Bus Accident
Fifteen people were injured in a bus accident in the Unj police station area. The incident occurred early morning when the driver lost control and collided with a stranded truck. The injured, including women and children, were sent to a hospital for treatment.
An unfortunate accident early Thursday morning left fifteen people injured when a bus collided with a stranded truck in the Unj police station area, police reported.
The vehicle, carrying devotees from Telangana, lost control and struck the stationary truck, leaving five women and four children among the wounded, according to Station House Officer Rajesh Pratap Singh.
The seriously injured have been taken to a hospital in Varanasi as investigations continue.
