Left Menu

Insider Trading Scandal Looms Over Trump's Tariff Announcement

Amidst a U.S. stock market rally triggered by President Trump's tariff announcement, questions arise over potential insider trading. Some traders made timely bets worth millions before the announcement. Lawmakers demand investigations, while experts note the difficulty in discerning suspicious trades amidst high trading volumes and market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 02:34 IST
Insider Trading Scandal Looms Over Trump's Tariff Announcement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid a surge in the U.S. stock market following President Donald Trump's tariff announcement, questions have surfaced concerning potential insider trading. Some traders had previously placed timely bets on market movements, leading to growing calls from Democratic lawmakers for investigations into possible market manipulation.

On Wednesday, Trump's announcement led to a 9.5% jump in the S&P 500, coinciding with a spike in certain options trades. While suspicions arise, experts cite the challenges of pinpointing suspicious activities due to soaring trading volumes and market volatility.

Market experts highlight the complexity of identifying insider trading in such scenarios, as billions of dollars change hands daily in the options market. The Securities and Exchange Commission, which has taken action in the past, has not commented on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025