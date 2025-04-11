Insider Trading Scandal Looms Over Trump's Tariff Announcement

Amid a surge in the U.S. stock market following President Donald Trump's tariff announcement, questions have surfaced concerning potential insider trading. Some traders had previously placed timely bets on market movements, leading to growing calls from Democratic lawmakers for investigations into possible market manipulation.

On Wednesday, Trump's announcement led to a 9.5% jump in the S&P 500, coinciding with a spike in certain options trades. While suspicions arise, experts cite the challenges of pinpointing suspicious activities due to soaring trading volumes and market volatility.

Market experts highlight the complexity of identifying insider trading in such scenarios, as billions of dollars change hands daily in the options market. The Securities and Exchange Commission, which has taken action in the past, has not commented on the issue.

