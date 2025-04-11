Key Figure in Mumbai Terror Case Granted 18-Day NIA Custody

A Delhi court has ordered an 18-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody for Tahawwur Hussain Rana, implicated in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The court acceded to the NIA's request for Rana's custody, which was deemed necessary to further probe the criminal conspiracy that resulted in the tragic events.

Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent, is closely associated with David Coleman Headley, the principal conspirator who planned the attacks. He was extradited to India after the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed his review plea in April. The NIA aims to dissect multiple strands of email evidence and determine Rana's involvement in the plot.

Rana's detention was marked by heightened security, including a convoy of law enforcement vehicles. Prior to his court appearance, the area was secured with the public and media temporarily barred from the premises. Legal procedural formalities ensured Rana was represented by legal counsel during the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)