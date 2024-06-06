Saudia Group Eyes Expansion and Collaboration with Indian Airlines
Saudia Group plans to increase flights connecting Saudi Arabia and India, and offer MRO services to Indian carriers. The conglomerate aims to boost tourist numbers from India and is launching a new airline, Riyadh Air. Talks with Indian airlines and plans for a new MRO facility are underway.
- Country:
- India
In a major bid to enhance connectivity between Saudi Arabia and India, the Saudia Group announced intentions to increase the number of flights and introduce Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services tailored for Indian carriers.
Currently, Saudia Airlines, a part of the Saudia Group, operates 54 weekly flights linking seven Indian destinations, including metropolitan hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.
At the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024, Saudia Group's Director General, Ibrahim Alomari, highlighted the group's goal to escalate flight frequencies and foster collaborative efforts between Indian and Saudi airlines. The new MRO facility, set to be fully operational next year in Saudi Arabia, aims to service various aircraft, including A320 and B787 models, as well as LEAP engines.
