Karnataka Trekkers' Tragedy: Uttarakhand's Extreme Weather Claims Three Lives

Three trekkers from Karnataka lost their lives due to extreme weather conditions while on a trek in Uttarakhand. Their bodies were flown to Bengaluru, and government officials have taken steps to ensure they reach their respective homes. The incident has prompted action from Karnataka's Revenue Minister and Chief Minister.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:50 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of three Karnataka trekkers who succumbed to extreme weather in Uttarakhand were transported to Bengaluru via Delhi on Friday morning, officials confirmed.

The ill-fated trek was organized by Himalayan View Trekking Agency, comprising 22 team members, including 18 from Karnataka, one from Maharashtra, and three local guides. The trekkers embarked on a challenging 35-km journey on May 29 from Uttarkashi.

Government authorities received the bodies at Bengaluru Airport early this morning and ensured they were transported to their respective homes. The deceased were identified as Padmini Hegde, Venkatesh Prasad, and Asha Sudhakar. Efforts are underway to bring back the remaining six trekkers' bodies. Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who has been actively involved in rescue operations, accompanied 13 survivors back to Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to expedite rescue operations and the safe transportation of the deceased to Karnataka.

