Left Menu

RBI Maintains Retail Inflation Projection Amidst Food Price Volatility

The Reserve Bank of India retained its retail inflation projection at 4.5% for the current fiscal year, assuming a normal monsoon. Food price volatility remains a concern, despite moderation in other inflation categories. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized the need for vigilance and sustained price stability to support growth.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 12:08 IST
RBI Maintains Retail Inflation Projection Amidst Food Price Volatility
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday upheld its projection for retail inflation at 4.5% for the current fiscal year, contingent on normal monsoon conditions. This stance arises amidst uncertainties in food prices, which necessitate close scrutiny.

Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation forecasts stand at 4.5%, with quarterly projections of 4.9% in Q1 (April-June), 3.8% in Q2, 4.6% in Q3, and 4.5% in Q4. 'The risks are evenly balanced,' declared RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during the bi-monthly monetary policy announcement.

Addressing the media, Das highlighted that CPI headline inflation eased during March-April, despite persistent pressures from food inflation that offset gains in core and fuel group disinflation. He noted that global food prices and industrial metals' prices have shown an upward trend, posing potential risks to firms' input costs.

Nonetheless, core inflation has softened for 11 consecutive months, and service inflation has moderated to historic lows. Predictions of an above-normal monsoon could benefit the kharif season, ensuring buffer stocks of wheat and rice remain high, potentially mitigating food inflation pressures.

Governor Das also cautioned about the uncertainty surrounding crude oil prices due to geopolitical tensions. He reiterated that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) remains vigilant to any upside risks, particularly from food inflation, to ensure inflation aligns with the target of 4% durably, setting the stage for strong economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024