Takumi Minamino's World Cup Dream in Doubt After ACL Injury

Takumi Minamino's participation in the World Cup is uncertain due to an ACL injury. The Monaco midfielder sustained the injury during a French Cup match against Auxerre. With recovery times of 6 to 9 months, Minamino's absence is a setback for both Japan's team and Monaco's season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 07:56 IST
Japan's hopes for World Cup success took a significant hit with news that midfielder Takumi Minamino has suffered a severe injury. The AS Monaco player ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during the French Cup victory over Auxerre.

AS Monaco confirmed on Monday that medical examinations revealed a rupture of the ACL in Minamino's left knee. The injury could sideline him for six to nine months, casting doubt on his availability for next year's World Cup. The tournament, hosted in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, will see Japan face tough competition in Group F.

Minamino, a crucial figure with 73 appearances and 26 goals for Japan, will be sorely missed. His absence represents a double blow, as Monaco will also feel the void. The French club faces formidable Champions League opponents, including Real Madrid and Juventus, in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

