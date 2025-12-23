Left Menu

Yen Rallies Amid Threat of Tokyo Intervention

The yen gained against the U.S. dollar following threats of intervention from Tokyo amidst a decline in the dollar's strength. The Bank of Japan hinted at slow rate hikes, and analysts foresee continued yen volatility. U.S. dollar faces a multi-year decline according to MUFG strategists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 08:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Japanese yen saw an uptick against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as indications emerged of Tokyo's readiness to intervene if necessary. The dollar's weakness led to the yen's current rally, although it hovers near historical lows.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama emphasized that Japan could act against erratic yen movements, hinting at potential interventions during low-liquidity periods like the Christmas season. Matt Simpson from StoneX signaled the strategic timing for any intervention plans.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar is pressured with expectations of a long-term decline. Analysts predict a moderate yen recovery, dependent on U.S. yield performance and BOJ's cautious stance in the rate hike cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

