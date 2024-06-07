Tragic Highway Collision Claims Two Lives, Injures Two in Shahjahanpur

In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a gas-filled tanker on the Shahjahanpur-Jalalabad highway near Jamunia village on Friday, confirmed the police.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena stated that the collision resulted in the immediate death of the car driver and another onboard individual. The injured victims were swiftly transported to Government Medical College for urgent medical attention.

The authorities have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.

