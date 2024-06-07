Delhi Airport to Expand Terminal 1, Boost International Capacity

Delhi airport operator DIAL is set to operationalize its expanded Terminal 1 this month and aims to increase capacity for international traffic, a top executive confirmed on Friday. The Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital, currently handling 100 to 105 million passengers annually, seeks to boost its international passenger capacity from 22 million. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar revealed plans at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024, noting that Terminal 2 might be converted into an international terminal as part of a 10-year master plan.

The expanded Terminal 1 was inaugurated in March this year, and the airport now features three terminals: T1, T2, and T3. To meet the anticipated 8-10% growth in passenger traffic, DIAL aims to be proactive, possibly increasing the number of daily slots by 500-700. Jaipuriar mentioned collaboration with airlines and stakeholders to fine-tune the master plan, especially as airlines like Air India and IndiGo have placed substantial aircraft orders, focusing on developing international aviation hubs in the country.

