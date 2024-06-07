Left Menu

Delhi Airport to Expand Terminal 1, Boost International Capacity

Delhi airport operator DIAL plans to operationalize an expanded Terminal 1 and increase international passenger capacity by 40%. The expansion aims to accommodate the rising number of international travelers and is part of a broader 10-year master plan led by the GMR Group.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:37 IST
Delhi Airport to Expand Terminal 1, Boost International Capacity
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi airport operator DIAL is set to operationalize its expanded Terminal 1 this month and aims to increase capacity for international traffic, a top executive confirmed on Friday. The Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital, currently handling 100 to 105 million passengers annually, seeks to boost its international passenger capacity from 22 million. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar revealed plans at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024, noting that Terminal 2 might be converted into an international terminal as part of a 10-year master plan.

The expanded Terminal 1 was inaugurated in March this year, and the airport now features three terminals: T1, T2, and T3. To meet the anticipated 8-10% growth in passenger traffic, DIAL aims to be proactive, possibly increasing the number of daily slots by 500-700. Jaipuriar mentioned collaboration with airlines and stakeholders to fine-tune the master plan, especially as airlines like Air India and IndiGo have placed substantial aircraft orders, focusing on developing international aviation hubs in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024