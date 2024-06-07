India's Summer Logistics Report: Heat Waves and Holiday Travels Impact Industry
The latest Shriram Mobility Bulletin reveals mixed trends in India's logistics sector. Fleet occupancy dropped to 60% due to heat waves and fewer public infrastructure projects. However, tractor sales rose in anticipation of a good monsoon, and fuel consumption increased due to election campaigns and holiday travels.
The oppressive summer heat has led to a significant drop in fleet occupancy rates across India, reducing them to about 60%. This decline was observed as drivers and loaders chose to avoid daytime work, according to the latest Shriram Mobility Bulletin.
Despite the downturn in logistics, the bulletin highlights a sharp increase in tractor sales in May 2024, driven by pre-monsoon purchasing. Agricultural and commercial tractors both saw a rise, reflecting strong demand amid an anticipated bountiful monsoon season.
Additionally, fuel sales and FASTag collections saw an uptick as vacationers and election campaigners took to the roads. The data showcases a resilient logistics network, keeping the wheels of the economy turning despite challenging weather conditions.
