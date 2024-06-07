Left Menu

India's Summer Logistics Report: Heat Waves and Holiday Travels Impact Industry

The latest Shriram Mobility Bulletin reveals mixed trends in India's logistics sector. Fleet occupancy dropped to 60% due to heat waves and fewer public infrastructure projects. However, tractor sales rose in anticipation of a good monsoon, and fuel consumption increased due to election campaigns and holiday travels.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:47 IST
India's Summer Logistics Report: Heat Waves and Holiday Travels Impact Industry
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The oppressive summer heat has led to a significant drop in fleet occupancy rates across India, reducing them to about 60%. This decline was observed as drivers and loaders chose to avoid daytime work, according to the latest Shriram Mobility Bulletin.

Despite the downturn in logistics, the bulletin highlights a sharp increase in tractor sales in May 2024, driven by pre-monsoon purchasing. Agricultural and commercial tractors both saw a rise, reflecting strong demand amid an anticipated bountiful monsoon season.

Additionally, fuel sales and FASTag collections saw an uptick as vacationers and election campaigners took to the roads. The data showcases a resilient logistics network, keeping the wheels of the economy turning despite challenging weather conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024