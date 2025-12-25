US News Roundup: Key Domestic Highlights

The U.S. transportation regulator has extended a driving-time waiver for truckers hauling heating fuels until January 15. This decision aims to expedite deliveries disrupted by severe winter storms and a major power outage at a key Pennsylvania gas refinery, posing significant risks to public health and safety.

A suspect is dead following the shooting of a state trooper in Wilmington, Delaware. The Delaware State Police reported the situation at a DMV building was resolved shortly after it began, ensuring no active threat remained. The incident underscores ongoing concerns over gun violence.

The Trump administration is seeing significant interest in its AI-focused hiring campaign, with 25,000 hopefuls applying to join the administration's technology team. Aimed at bolstering federal roles with AI expertise, the recruitment drive is drawing attention amidst a broader push to enhance technological capabilities across government sectors.