Al-Shabab: An Unyielding Threat to East African Stability
The al-Shabab extremist group poses the greatest threat to peace in Somalia and surrounding regions, particularly Kenya. Despite efforts to curb their operations, they continue executing complex attacks, extending their influence through extortion, recruitment, and propaganda. Their ambition includes establishing a 'Greater Somalia' under strict Islamic rule.
The al-Shabab extremist group continues to be the most immediate threat to peace and stability in Somalia and the surrounding regions, according to a UN report released on Wednesday. Despite ongoing efforts by Somali and international forces, al-Shabab's ability to carry out complex, asymmetric attacks remains strong, the report stated.
Beyond its capacity to strike, al-Shabab's operations include sophisticated extortion, forced recruitment, and an effective propaganda machine. The group has repeatedly demonstrated their continued presence even in Mogadishu, where they attempted to assassinate the president on March 18.
The United Nations Security Council voted to extend the authorization for the African Union's support force in Somalia until the end of 2026, highlighting the continued concern over extremist activities. In addition, al-Shabab continues to threaten neighboring Kenya through a variety of attacks, significantly affecting counties bordering Somalia.
