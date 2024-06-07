APSEZ Secures Five-Year Contract for Kolkata's Container Terminal
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has secured a five-year Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract for the container facility at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata. The contract mandates the deployment of cargo handling equipment within seven months. This move aims to enhance connectivity and logistics infrastructure in West Bengal.
In a significant development, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has been awarded a five-year Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract for the container facility at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata. The contract, finalized through a competitive bidding process, requires APSEZ to deploy cargo handling equipment within a seven-month timeframe from the issuance of the letter of acceptance (LOA).
The integration of APSEZ at the dock is projected to significantly enhance connectivity between the terminal and nearby container ports, particularly with the transshipment hubs at Vizhinjam and Colombo, anticipated to be operational within the year. This marks a strategic effort to bolster logistics and port infrastructure across West Bengal.
APSEZ's whole-time director and CEO, Ashwani Gupta, expressed that securing the O&M contract underscores the company's enduring commitment to developing port and logistics infrastructure nationwide. Gupta highlighted the potential in West Bengal, promising to leverage over two decades of expertise in container terminal management to offer tangible benefits for customers and the region's population.
