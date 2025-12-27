Breach of Contract: Akshaye Khanna Faces Legal Notice Over 'Drishyam 3'

Film producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has taken legal action against actor Akshaye Khanna, citing breach of contract related to the much-anticipated film 'Drishyam 3'. Pathak revealed that Khanna, who had initially agreed to be part of the project, backed out unexpectedly through a text message, causing disruption to the film's progress.

Despite extensive discussions and negotiations on Khanna's role and remuneration, which reportedly exceeded his earnings from the previous installment, the actor's sudden withdrawal has led to a last-minute casting change. Jaideep Ahlawat has been brought in to fill the vacancy as production was already underway at YRF studios.

The ongoing issues have forced the producer to serve Khanna with a legal notice, demanding compliance with the contractual agreement or face the possibility of a lawsuit. Meanwhile, the release date for 'Drishyam 3', starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, remains set for October 2, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)