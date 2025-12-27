Left Menu

Breach of Contract: Akshaye Khanna Faces Legal Notice Over 'Drishyam 3'

Film producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has issued a legal notice to actor Akshaye Khanna for breaching an agreement regarding the upcoming film 'Drishyam 3'. Despite agreeing to the project, Khanna withdrew via text message. Consequently, Jaideep Ahlawat has been signed for the role as filming commenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:36 IST
Breach of Contract: Akshaye Khanna Faces Legal Notice Over 'Drishyam 3'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Film producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has taken legal action against actor Akshaye Khanna, citing breach of contract related to the much-anticipated film 'Drishyam 3'. Pathak revealed that Khanna, who had initially agreed to be part of the project, backed out unexpectedly through a text message, causing disruption to the film's progress.

Despite extensive discussions and negotiations on Khanna's role and remuneration, which reportedly exceeded his earnings from the previous installment, the actor's sudden withdrawal has led to a last-minute casting change. Jaideep Ahlawat has been brought in to fill the vacancy as production was already underway at YRF studios.

The ongoing issues have forced the producer to serve Khanna with a legal notice, demanding compliance with the contractual agreement or face the possibility of a lawsuit. Meanwhile, the release date for 'Drishyam 3', starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, remains set for October 2, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash Over Revenue: Indian Government vs. Reliance—Resolution in Sight

Clash Over Revenue: Indian Government vs. Reliance—Resolution in Sight

 India
2
Kerala's Drive for Inclusive Voter Registration Gains Momentum

Kerala's Drive for Inclusive Voter Registration Gains Momentum

 India
3
Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

 India
4
Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025