Coal-Packed Goods Train Derails Near Old Faridabad, No Casualties Reported

In an early morning incident near the Old Faridabad Railway station, three coaches of a coal-loaded goods train derailed, officials confirmed on Friday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The derailment occurred at approximately 5:35 am, affecting coaches 16, 17, and 18. Two of these coaches sustained significant damage. The loco pilot promptly alerted railway officials about the accident.

The train was en route to Agra from Delhi. A senior railway officer mentioned that while the accident site was cleared by 3:55 pm, regular operations remained suspended due to ongoing maintenance. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the derailment.

