Coal-Packed Goods Train Derails Near Old Faridabad, No Casualties Reported

Three coaches of a coal-loaded goods train derailed near Old Faridabad Railway station early this morning. No casualties were reported. The accident is under investigation, and train operations are temporarily redirected. The damaged coaches have been removed, but the cause of the incident remains undetermined.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:06 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an early morning incident near the Old Faridabad Railway station, three coaches of a coal-loaded goods train derailed, officials confirmed on Friday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The derailment occurred at approximately 5:35 am, affecting coaches 16, 17, and 18. Two of these coaches sustained significant damage. The loco pilot promptly alerted railway officials about the accident.

The train was en route to Agra from Delhi. A senior railway officer mentioned that while the accident site was cleared by 3:55 pm, regular operations remained suspended due to ongoing maintenance. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the derailment.

