RPF Nabs Suspects in Kamakhya-Bengaluru Express Stone-Pelting Incident

In a significant development, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in a stone-pelting incident targeting the Kamakhya-Bengaluru Express in Puri district.

The arrested suspects, identified as Ramesh Majhi (38) and Sadasib Pradhan (33), were detained in the Jankia area of Khurda district, authorities revealed.

The incident reportedly occurred between Golabai and Nirakarpur railway stations along the Balugaon-Khurda Road segment of the Howrah-Chennai mainline on Thursday. According to a police officer, the two men, found intoxicated near the railway track, admitted to committing the 'reckless act of throwing stones at a passing train'. Further investigations are currently underway.

