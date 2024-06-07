Left Menu

Torrent Group's Market Capitalization Soars to USD 20 Billion on Robust Business Growth

Diversified Torrent Group achieved a market capitalization of USD 20 billion, nearly doubling its value due to strong performance across all its verticals, including pharmaceuticals and energy. The group's flagship companies, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Torrent Power, saw significant gains, reflecting steady financial growth and successful business strategies.

07-06-2024
  • Country:
  • India

Diversified conglomerate Torrent Group has reached a significant milestone, crossing the USD 20 billion mark in market capitalisation. The group, which operates in sectors ranging from pharmaceuticals to energy, has nearly doubled its market value due to robust growth across its diverse businesses.

On June 6, 2023, Torrent Group had a market cap of USD 10.8 billion. As of Friday, two key listed entities—Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited and Torrent Power Limited—saw gains of 2.22 per cent and 2.59 per cent, respectively, propelling the Group's market capitalization to USD 20.2 billion by market close, according to stock exchange data.

The group's rising market cap reflects its strong financial performance, steady growth trajectory, and extensive business expansions, all underpinned by a strategy of aggressive acquisitions. Torrent Pharma, a pioneer in acquisitions, has continued to invest substantially, including its recent agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to introduce a novel drug in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

