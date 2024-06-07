Left Menu

Retail Inflation for Industrial Workers Eases to 3.87% in April

Retail inflation for industrial workers in India eased to 3.87% in April 2024, down from 4.2% in March. Data from the Ministry of Labour and Employment shows a downward trend in inflation over recent months. The Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) and indices for agricultural and rural labourers were also released.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:44 IST
Retail Inflation for Industrial Workers Eases to 3.87% in April
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Retail inflation for industrial workers in India has eased to 3.87% in April 2024, down from 4.2% in March, according to official data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday.

The Ministry's statement highlighted that year-on-year inflation for March 2024 was 4.20%, significantly lower compared to 5.79% in March 2023. The same trend continued in April 2024 with inflation recorded at 3.87%, down from 5.09% in April 2023.

The Labour Bureau, an arm of the Ministry, compiles the Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) data monthly based on retail prices from 317 markets covering 88 industrial centers across the country. Additionally, data for agricultural and rural labourers were also released, showing year-on-year inflation rates of 7.03% and 6.96% respectively in April 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024