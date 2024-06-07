Retail Inflation for Industrial Workers Eases to 3.87% in April
Retail inflation for industrial workers in India eased to 3.87% in April 2024, down from 4.2% in March. Data from the Ministry of Labour and Employment shows a downward trend in inflation over recent months. The Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) and indices for agricultural and rural labourers were also released.
Retail inflation for industrial workers in India has eased to 3.87% in April 2024, down from 4.2% in March, according to official data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday.
The Ministry's statement highlighted that year-on-year inflation for March 2024 was 4.20%, significantly lower compared to 5.79% in March 2023. The same trend continued in April 2024 with inflation recorded at 3.87%, down from 5.09% in April 2023.
The Labour Bureau, an arm of the Ministry, compiles the Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) data monthly based on retail prices from 317 markets covering 88 industrial centers across the country. Additionally, data for agricultural and rural labourers were also released, showing year-on-year inflation rates of 7.03% and 6.96% respectively in April 2024.
