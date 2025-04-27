Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Vows Zero Tolerance on 'Love Jihad'

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced a strong stance against 'jihad or love jihad' following a case involving rape and blackmail in Bhopal. He assured that no individual involved in such acts will evade justice. An investigation is underway, with two arrests made and more expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:52 IST
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken a firm stance against 'jihad or love jihad', declaring that such acts will not be tolerated in the state. This statement followed a case involving alleged rape and blackmail of three college girls in Bhopal.

The incident was brought to light when the initial victim approached the police, leading to the arrest of two accused and the launch of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe further. CM Yadav affirmed that perpetrators will be pursued regardless of their location.

One suspect, Farhan Ali, allegedly befriended a girl by hiding his religious identity, subsequently raping her and blackmailing her with videos. As the investigation continues, more suspects and victims might emerge, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

