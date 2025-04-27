Madhya Pradesh CM Vows Zero Tolerance on 'Love Jihad'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken a firm stance against 'jihad or love jihad', declaring that such acts will not be tolerated in the state. This statement followed a case involving alleged rape and blackmail of three college girls in Bhopal.

The incident was brought to light when the initial victim approached the police, leading to the arrest of two accused and the launch of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe further. CM Yadav affirmed that perpetrators will be pursued regardless of their location.

One suspect, Farhan Ali, allegedly befriended a girl by hiding his religious identity, subsequently raping her and blackmailing her with videos. As the investigation continues, more suspects and victims might emerge, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)