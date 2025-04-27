Arrest Sparks Tensions Over Social Media Posts in Dehradun

A Dehradun resident, identified as Sahil Khan, was detained by police for his involvement in controversial social media activities. Khan is accused of threatening temple demolition and making objectionable comments about the Pahalgam attack.

The situation has been exacerbated by the demolition of a 'mazar' at Government Doon Hospital, which officials deemed illegal. The structure was removed amid police supervision, despite objections from the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, which claims it was legal and over a century old.

Authorities are actively monitoring online platforms to curb the spread of incendiary content and have threatened legal action against those inciting disharmony through video circulation of the demolition.

