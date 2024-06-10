INS Kulish to the Rescue: Swift Response to Fishermen's Distress Call

INS Kulish, deployed for maritime surveillance, executed a rapid response to a distress call from fishing vessel INFAN DHAS, located approximately 75 nautical miles east of Port Blair, according to the Navy.

The distress signal, detected by a Coast Guard surveillance aircraft on June 5, indicated the vessel had suffered an engine failure with seven crew members aboard, necessitating urgent assistance.

Arriving in the early hours of June 7, INS Kulish's technical team undertook the necessary repairs and swiftly operationalized the engine, allowing the vessel to continue its fishing operations, the Navy shared via photos and updates on the platform X.

