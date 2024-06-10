AAI Launches Comprehensive Safety Training for Aviation Managers
The Airports Authority of India's aviation safety directorate is hosting a five-day safety management system training for safety managers from June 10 to 14. The training, held at NSCBI airport, aims to ensure safe aircraft operations. It was inaugurated by senior officials and involves 27 participants.
The Airports Authority of India's aviation safety directorate has initiated a five-day national safety management system training programme for safety managers at the NSCBI airport's regional headquarters, commencing from June 10 to 14, according to an official statement released on Monday.
This training aims to guarantee safe aircraft operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport as well as other regional airports under AAI's management.
Safety is regarded as one of AAI's central business functions, as emphasized by the statement.
The programme was inaugurated by HS Biswas, officiating regional executive director of the eastern region, alongside Pravat Ranjan Beuria, airport director of NSCBI airport, Kolkata, and attended by other senior AAI officials.
A total of 27 officers are actively participating in this programme, the statement further revealed.
