IHG Partners with Siddhya Hotels for New Holiday Inn Resort in Kufri; Pankaj Rana Appointed CEO of Hisense India

Global hospitality giant IHG Hotels & Resorts has unveiled plans to open a new 100-key Holiday Inn Resort in Kufri, Himachal Pradesh, in collaboration with Siddhya Hotels & Resorts. The resort, slated for a January 2026 opening, aims to capture the interest of diverse travelers visiting the Kufri-Shimla region.

'We are delighted to announce the signing of Holiday Inn Resort Kufri in partnership with Siddhya Hotels & Resorts,' said Sudeep Jain, IHG's Managing Director for South West Asia. 'The Kufri-Shimla region is a highly sought-after leisure and events destination in India.'

In parallel developments, Hisense India has appointed Pankaj Rana as its Chief Executive Officer. Rana, with over two decades of industry experience, will lead the company's strategic initiatives aimed at expanding its customer base and bolstering brand presence. Hisense, a China-based TV manufacturer, is a global leader in consumer electronics.

