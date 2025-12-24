India's Hospitality Sector: A New Dawn for Tourism Growth

As the new year approaches, India's hospitality industry eyes a path of dynamic growth, anticipating surpassing pre-COVID foreign tourist numbers. Stakeholders express optimism for infrastructure status recognition, which could revolutionize access to financing and project expansion.

The domestic market, robust against cyclical changes, remains the backbone of this sector's growth. High domestic travel volumes continue to underpin the industry's strength, driven by growing disposable incomes and improved regional connectivity.

Although infrastructure challenges persist, digital advances and event-based travel trends boost prospects. With strategic policy support, India's tourism sector aims to create millions of jobs and attain new milestones by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)