B L Kashyap secures significant orders worth Rs 1021 crores from DLF City Centre Ltd and Sattva Homes Pvt Ltd

VMPL New Delhi [India], June 11: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BSE: 532719 NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company has secured two significant orders worth Rs. 1021 crores approx. from DLF City Centre Ltd and Sattva Homes Private Limited. The company received an order for civil and composite steel structural works from DLF City Centre Ltd valued at Rs. 924.11 crores approx. Sattva Homes Private Limited awarded a civil construction order for an approximate built-up area of 8.54 lakh sq.ft., worth Rs. 97 crores. With these additions, the current order book stands at approx. Rs. 3545 crores.

Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "We are pleased to announce the acquisition of two substantial orders from our esteemed clients, DLF City Centre Ltd. and Sattva Homes Private Limited. This achievement underscores their ongoing trust in our exceptional execution capabilities. These projects exemplify our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier engineering and construction solutions. The addition of these orders in the first quarter of FY25 marks a strong start to the new financial year, strengthening our market position and dedication to excellence. I must commend our team for their relentless efforts in winning the new orders and working towards achieving the company's goals. We look forward to leveraging our extensive expertise to ensure the successful and timely completion of these projects. " About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With Three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes Railways, IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1200+ engineers & professionals For further information on the company: www.blkashyap.com

For further media queries, please contact: Sonia Kulkarni | 9820184099

