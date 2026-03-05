Surging Crude Prices Amid Middle East Conflict: Impact on Global Oil Markets

Crude oil prices from the Americas soared to multi-year highs as the Middle East faces upheaval. The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has impeded oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, putting a clamp on a significant portion of the world's oil supply.

Oil refiners are bracing for the worst, as constrained Middle Eastern supply has pushed U.S., Canadian, and Venezuelan crude prices higher. Mars sour crude, a U.S. staple from the Gulf of Mexico, spiked to a significant premium over the West Texas Intermediate benchmark—its highest rate since 2020.

The mounting tensions have implicitly alarmed markets, pushing gasoline and diesel costs to new highs, presenting potential political challenges in the U.S. as midterm elections loom. Meanwhile, refiners worldwide are seeking alternative heavy crude sources to mitigate the impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)