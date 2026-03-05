Cuba's Power Crisis: Blackout Deepens Energy Woes
A major blackout hit western Cuba, affecting millions. The outage, caused by a thermoelectric power plant shutdown, highlights Cuba's energy struggles amid dwindling oil reserves and infrastructure issues. Officials are working to restore power, though the blackout has severely disrupted daily life for affected residents.
A widespread blackout struck the western region of Cuba on Wednesday, plunging millions into darkness. The outage spanned from Pinar del Rio in the east to Camaguey in the center of the island, severely disrupting daily life as the country grapples with energy shortages and an aged electric grid.
The shutdown was attributed to a leak in the boiler of the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant, according to state media reports. Officials, including Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy, are scrambling to address the crisis and restore service.
This latest outage underscores the severe energy challenges Cuba faces amid dwindling oil reserves exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, as Venezuela's support dwindled following U.S. actions. The Cuban government is urging citizens to persevere, with widespread shortages prompting measures like fuel rationing at airports.
