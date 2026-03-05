Left Menu

Cuba's Power Crisis: Blackout Deepens Energy Woes

A major blackout hit western Cuba, affecting millions. The outage, caused by a thermoelectric power plant shutdown, highlights Cuba's energy struggles amid dwindling oil reserves and infrastructure issues. Officials are working to restore power, though the blackout has severely disrupted daily life for affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 05-03-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 01:59 IST
Cuba's Power Crisis: Blackout Deepens Energy Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

A widespread blackout struck the western region of Cuba on Wednesday, plunging millions into darkness. The outage spanned from Pinar del Rio in the east to Camaguey in the center of the island, severely disrupting daily life as the country grapples with energy shortages and an aged electric grid.

The shutdown was attributed to a leak in the boiler of the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant, according to state media reports. Officials, including Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy, are scrambling to address the crisis and restore service.

This latest outage underscores the severe energy challenges Cuba faces amid dwindling oil reserves exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, as Venezuela's support dwindled following U.S. actions. The Cuban government is urging citizens to persevere, with widespread shortages prompting measures like fuel rationing at airports.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Conflict: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Rise

Escalating Conflict: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Rise

 Global
2
Apple Unveils New Budget Devices and High-End Monitors: A Week of Big Tech Announcements

Apple Unveils New Budget Devices and High-End Monitors: A Week of Big Tech A...

 Global
3
Palantir's AI Challenge: Unwinding from Anthropic Amid Pentagon Dispute

Palantir's AI Challenge: Unwinding from Anthropic Amid Pentagon Dispute

 Global
4
Boosting Critical Mineral Supplies for U.S. Defense Needs

Boosting Critical Mineral Supplies for U.S. Defense Needs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026