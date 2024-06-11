Piyush Goyal Assumes Charge of Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Today in New Delhi, Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal officially assumed charge of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for a second consecutive term. Immediately upon taking office, Minister Goyal convened a review meeting with senior officers from both departments within the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, including Minister of State Shri Jitin Prasada.

During the meeting, Commerce Secretary and DPIIT Secretary provided an overview of ongoing proposals and action items within the ministry. Minister Goyal stressed the importance of continued collaboration and directed that a series of meetings be scheduled in the coming days to delve into the details of various policies and action items needing finalization.

Expressing his gratitude and enthusiasm, Minister Goyal stated, "I am delighted to be part of PM Modi's third term and am grateful to the people of Mumbai North for electing me. As I take charge, I come to you with a lot of fresh perspectives about India and about ground zero."

Minister Goyal emphasized the need for introspection and better coordination between departments. He highlighted the importance of Research & Development (R&D) and strengthening the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model of governance. He urged officers to focus on integrity, speed, skill, and scale, emphasizing the utilization of committees like the SCALE Committee and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes to boost exports and domestic production.

Citing achievements from his previous term, Minister Goyal mentioned the boost in overall exports, signing of various Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), and significant inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country. With a renewed commitment to driving economic growth and fostering international trade, he expressed hope to lead the Ministry of Commerce and Industry towards new heights, ensuring India's progress remains steadfast and inclusive.

Minister Goyal encouraged officers to prioritize quality to ensure India’s progress, emphasizing that timely sharing of data and transparency in exports and imports will encourage more confident investment. He noted that India is positioned favorably and stressed the importance of converting challenges into opportunities.