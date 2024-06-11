Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Assumes Charge of Ministry of Commerce and Industry

During the meeting, Commerce Secretary and DPIIT Secretary provided an overview of ongoing proposals and action items within the ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:39 IST
Piyush Goyal Assumes Charge of Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Minister Goyal emphasized the need for introspection and better coordination between departments. Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyal)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Today in New Delhi, Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal officially assumed charge of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for a second consecutive term. Immediately upon taking office, Minister Goyal convened a review meeting with senior officers from both departments within the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, including Minister of State Shri Jitin Prasada.

During the meeting, Commerce Secretary and DPIIT Secretary provided an overview of ongoing proposals and action items within the ministry. Minister Goyal stressed the importance of continued collaboration and directed that a series of meetings be scheduled in the coming days to delve into the details of various policies and action items needing finalization.

Expressing his gratitude and enthusiasm, Minister Goyal stated, "I am delighted to be part of PM Modi's third term and am grateful to the people of Mumbai North for electing me. As I take charge, I come to you with a lot of fresh perspectives about India and about ground zero."

Minister Goyal emphasized the need for introspection and better coordination between departments. He highlighted the importance of Research & Development (R&D) and strengthening the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model of governance. He urged officers to focus on integrity, speed, skill, and scale, emphasizing the utilization of committees like the SCALE Committee and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes to boost exports and domestic production.

Citing achievements from his previous term, Minister Goyal mentioned the boost in overall exports, signing of various Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), and significant inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country. With a renewed commitment to driving economic growth and fostering international trade, he expressed hope to lead the Ministry of Commerce and Industry towards new heights, ensuring India's progress remains steadfast and inclusive.

Minister Goyal encouraged officers to prioritize quality to ensure India’s progress, emphasizing that timely sharing of data and transparency in exports and imports will encourage more confident investment. He noted that India is positioned favorably and stressed the importance of converting challenges into opportunities.

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024