Woodside Energy Achieves Oil Production at Senegal's Sangomar Field Development

Woodside Energy, an exploration and production company, has reached a significant milestone with the commencement of first oil production at Senegal’s inaugural offshore oil project, the Sangomar field development. This achievement highlights the effective collaboration between Woodside Energy and Senegal’s national oil company, Petrosen, demonstrating their shared commitment to advancing energy security and industrialization across the MSGBC region.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC), as the voice of the African energy sector, commends the project partners for reaching this historic milestone. First production is expected to drive new opportunities for economic growth in Senegal, underscoring the critical role of oil and gas in Africa.

Phase One of Sangomar Field Development

Phase one of the Sangomar field development signifies Senegal’s commitment to advancing its energy sector. This deepwater project represents a significant leap forward in technological innovation and project execution. At its core lies the Léopold Sédar Senghor FPSO, stationed 100 km offshore Senegal, with a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day and storage facilities capable of accommodating 1.3 million barrels. The ambitious scope of phase one, comprising 23 wells with ongoing drilling activities, underscores Senegal’s determination to harness its natural resources for the benefit of its people.

Senegal's Capabilities and Achievements

Senegal’s capability to undertake and manage extensive energy endeavors on a significant scale is exemplified by the Sangomar project. With a project cost between $4.9 billion and $5.2 billion, Senegal showcases its ability to execute complex projects on schedule and within budget, further enhancing its reputation as an attractive investment destination.

Woodside's Contribution and Future Prospects

Woodside Energy's success in the MSGBC Basin is expected to stimulate further exploration and boost oil production, keeping prices low for citizens around the region. The next project on the horizon is the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) development, which anticipates first production by Q3/Q4 this year. This development signifies Senegal's strategic approach to energy infrastructure development, fostering socio-economic growth and improving energy access for its citizens.

The Role of Hydrocarbons in Senegal's Future

As Senegal transitions into an oil and gas-producing nation by late 2024, the role of hydrocarbons in the MSGBC landscape becomes increasingly pivotal. Oil and gas will continue to play a significant role in both the region and continent’s energy mix, serving as a crucial source of revenue and catalyst for a just energy transition.

Conclusion and Outlook

The achievement of first oil production at the Sangomar field is a significant step forward for Senegal and the entire MSGBC region. It underscores the potential for large-scale investments offshore Senegal and lays the foundation for new developments to kick off. As Senegal emerges as a regional hub for energy, continued collaboration and partnerships will be essential for driving sustainable development and ensuring a prosperous future for all stakeholders involved.