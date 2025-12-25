Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera is aiming for a third term in Sunday's election, leveraging security accomplishments achieved through peace deals with rebel factions and securing Russian and Rwandan military support.

The opposition, comprising six candidates including former Prime Minister Anicet-Georges Dologuele, confronts the 68-year-old leader, but analysts believe Touadera's grip on state institutions favors his victory, aligning with Russia's economic interests involving gold and diamonds. Reports suggest he is offering potential access to lithium and uranium reserves.

Since assuming power in 2016, Touadera has contended with deep-set instability, bolstered by peace agreements and international military support. Nonetheless, opposition figures criticize his constitutional amendment paving the way for potential indefinite rule, and highlight the nation's unresolved poverty and infrastructural degradation.