Election Drama in the Central African Republic: A President, Mercenaries, and the Fight for Stability

The Central African Republic's President Faustin-Archange Touadera is seeking a third term amidst challenges from six opponents. Despite opposition, analysts suggest his control over state institutions may secure his win. The election occurs amid long-standing economic issues and lingering security threats despite peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 12:32 IST
Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera is aiming for a third term in Sunday's election, leveraging security accomplishments achieved through peace deals with rebel factions and securing Russian and Rwandan military support.

The opposition, comprising six candidates including former Prime Minister Anicet-Georges Dologuele, confronts the 68-year-old leader, but analysts believe Touadera's grip on state institutions favors his victory, aligning with Russia's economic interests involving gold and diamonds. Reports suggest he is offering potential access to lithium and uranium reserves.

Since assuming power in 2016, Touadera has contended with deep-set instability, bolstered by peace agreements and international military support. Nonetheless, opposition figures criticize his constitutional amendment paving the way for potential indefinite rule, and highlight the nation's unresolved poverty and infrastructural degradation.

