Indian-Origin Doctor Joins Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee

Indian-origin doctor Padmaja Patel has been named to the Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee by Governor Greg Abbott. Based in Midland, Patel will serve until 2029, contributing her expertise in lifestyle medicine. The committee plays a vital role in advising Texas on nutrition and chronic disease management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 25-12-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 12:35 IST
Indian-origin physician Padmaja Patel has been appointed to the Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee by Governor Greg Abbott, according to an official press statement. The announcement highlights Patel's extensive experience in lifestyle medicine and community health initiatives.

Patel, who will serve on the committee until September 2029, is a Midland-based healthcare professional. Her appointment is part of a wider selection of experts aimed at advising the state on dietary and nutritional policies. The committee also focuses on chronic disease prevention and management through nutritional strategies.

Educated at the Medical College of Baroda, Patel's leadership extends to roles as the chief medical officer at Nudj Health and president of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. Her work aligns with the state's initiatives to enhance food access and promote wellness through evidence-based practices.

