Mizoram CM Urges Youth for Global Employability Amid High Unemployment

In a significant move to alleviate the state's unemployment crisis, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has called on the youth to prepare for employment opportunities abroad, pointing to the nation's struggling economy as a chief cause of the high jobless rate.

Inaugurating the Zofa Agency, a private placement firm approved by the Union Ministry of External Affairs, Lalduhoma emphasized that job-seekers should prioritize skill development and not hesitate to accept lower-paying positions overseas.

The Chief Minister revealed ongoing efforts to secure employment for Mizo youths in Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and southern India, under the Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Act of 2015. However, licenses of agencies operating outside the law were revoked this year, and 29 people faced arrests for illegal job placements, with ongoing efforts to rescue youths from the UAE, Oman, and Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)