Mizoram CM Urges Youth for Global Employability Amid High Unemployment

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma urged the state's youth to pursue employment opportunities abroad, attributing the high unemployment rate to India's poor economy. He emphasized skill development and openness to lower-paying jobs. The Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Act facilitates this, though recent misuse led to arrests and rescues from foreign countries.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:10 IST
In a significant move to alleviate the state's unemployment crisis, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has called on the youth to prepare for employment opportunities abroad, pointing to the nation's struggling economy as a chief cause of the high jobless rate.

Inaugurating the Zofa Agency, a private placement firm approved by the Union Ministry of External Affairs, Lalduhoma emphasized that job-seekers should prioritize skill development and not hesitate to accept lower-paying positions overseas.

The Chief Minister revealed ongoing efforts to secure employment for Mizo youths in Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and southern India, under the Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Act of 2015. However, licenses of agencies operating outside the law were revoked this year, and 29 people faced arrests for illegal job placements, with ongoing efforts to rescue youths from the UAE, Oman, and Syria.

